China 'warns' US over military jet landing in Taiwan

China has warned the US over what it called "provocations" after an American military aircraft carrying US lawmakers landed in Taiwan.

The statement came after the members of Congress flew to Taiwan on Tuesday on a military aircraft, according to China's Defense Ministry.

"China firmly opposes and strongly condemns it," ministry spokesman Senior Col. Tan Kefei said in a late-night statement.

"Taiwan is a sacred and indivisible part of Chinese territory, this action of the US side grossly interfered in China's internal affairs, seriously jeopardized China's territorial sovereignty and severely threatened peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," Tan said.

A military Boeing C-40A aircraft, registered with the US Navy, flew from Clark Air Base in the Philippines and landed in Taipei with a group of US lawmakers on board.

Authorities on the self-ruled island shared little detail on the event, saying it was "providing administrative assistance to the delegation" and "relevant itinerary has been coordinated with the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT)."

The AIT represents Washington in Taipei and coordinates all communications between the two sides.

"We hereby warn the US side to immediately stop its provocative actions, immediately cease all destructive actions that lead to the escalation of tensions in the Taiwan Strait, and stop sending wrong signals to 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces," Tan stated.

However, in Washington, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said US Congressional visits to Taiwan "are fairly routine," and it is "not uncommon for them to be transported on U.S. military aircraft."

The Chinese spokesman warned the ruling Democratic Progressive Party in Taiwan "not to misjudge the situation and take risks, otherwise, it will only bring serious disaster to the island."

Interactions between Taipei and Washington and its allies have been on the rise recently, triggering increased air activity by Chinese jets over the Taiwan Strait.

"China must and will be reunified. No one should underestimate the Chinese people's strong determination, unbreakable will, and powerful ability to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Tan stressed.

Beijing claims Taiwan, an island nation of some 24 million people, as a breakaway province, while Taipei has insisted on its independence since 1949 and has diplomatic relations with at least 15 countries.