News World United Nations warns of a spreading civil war in Ethiopia

United Nations warns of a spreading civil war in Ethiopia

"No one can predict what continue fighting and insecurity will bring. But let me be clear what is certain is at the risk of Ethiopia descending into a widening Civil War is only too real," UN political affairs envoy Rosemary DiCarlo said at a UN Security Council meeting on Monday.

DPA WORLD Published November 09,2021 Subscribe