PERUS DEFENCE MINISTER RESIGNS IN LATEST SETBACK FOR NEW GOVERNMENT

Peru's Defence Minister Walter Ayala resigned, the politician announced on Twitter on Tuesday.



Ayala's resignation is the latest setback for the new government, which took office just about three months ago.



At the beginning of October, the head of the cabinet of President Pedro Castillo had already stepped down, which led to the resignation of all ministers.



Castillo quickly swore in a new cabinet, but before Congress could express confidence in the new team, the next resignation followed, with Interior Minister Luis Barranzuela giving up his position.



The government now faces a chaotic situation. "More than a government of communists, it is a government of beginners," political scientist Omar Awapara said.



Ayala's resignation came amid accusations that he interfered in promotion processes in the military. According to the El Comercio newspaper, President Castillo had previously asked Ayala to step down during a private meeting.



Barranzuela, meanwhile, faced a storm of criticism following TV report that he organized a Halloween party and breached Covid-19 measures.



Castillo, a former village school teacher, was sworn in as president at the end of July after an extremely narrow election victory and weeks of legal dispute with the defeated far-right populist Keiko Fujimori.



