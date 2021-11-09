Pakistan reports lowest Covid-19 positive test rate in over a year

Pakistan on Tuesday reported its lowest level of positive coronavirus results in more than a year after weeks of steadily declining Covid-19 case numbers.



The national positivity rate was recorded at 0.94 per cent, its lowest since March last year, according to the Health Ministry. There were 400 new cases out of the 42,373 tests conducted during the last 24 hours.



Pakistan has so far recorded 1,277,560 cases and 28,558 related deaths. The data also reveals that the number of active cases has now dropped to 22,845.



"There are clear signs that the fourth wave of coronavirus pandemic has subsided," said Sajid Shah, a spokesperson for Health Ministry.



He said that mass vaccination was one of the major reasons behind the low infection rate.



Pakistan's vaccination campaign has picked up the pace after authorities imposed tough restrictions, with unvaccinated people being barred from domestic flights, trains, malls and restaurants.



More than 113 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine and over 45 million people are fully vaccinated.



The government set the target of vaccinating 80 million people by the end of this year. Pakistan's population is 220 million.



A downward trend in new Covid-19 infections in recent weeks eased pressure from the country's weak health care system but the outbreak of dengue fever in major cities is once again overwhelming hospitals.