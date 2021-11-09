News World Most Germans in favour of tightened rules for the unvaccinated - poll

DPA WORLD Published November 09,2021

The majority of Germans are in favour of further restrictions for the unvaccinated to combat the coronavirus pandemic, according to a poll from YouGov commissioned by dpa.



Some 31 per cent of respondents were in favour of a stricter implementation of rules allowing only those vaccinated against or recovered from Covid-19 to enter venues such as restaurants, cinemas or concerts, while another 25 per cent were in favour of such rules being applied across the board in Germany.



Meanwhile, 19 per cent thought access should be extended to unvaccinated people with a negative test result and 18 per cent wanted all restrictions on entry to be abolished.



Austria has introduced strict rules as of Monday that exclude unvaccinated people from pubs, gyms and hair salons in a bid to tackle rising coronavirus numbers.



Germany does not have a corresponding nationwide regulation, and only the state of Saxony has introduced a blanket rule that means unvaccinated people cannot access indoor restaurants, discos, and leisure and cultural facilities or attend major events such as football matches.



In other German states it is so far up to restaurant operators or event organizers to decide whether they want to apply such rules.



Some experts criticize the rules as lulling people into a false sense of security because even vaccinated people could become infected with the virus and transmit it.



They are therefore calling for regular testing among vaccinated and recovered people, especially in particularly high-risk areas, and for such tests to be offered free of charge once again.



YouGov surveyed 2,091 people online between November 5 and 8, 2021. The results have been weighted and are representative of the population in Germany over 18.







