Italy reports 68 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 6,032 new cases

Italy reported 68 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 32 the day before, the health ministry said. It reported 6,032 new infections, up from 4,197 a day earlier.

With 4.82 million cases to date, Italy has registered 132,491 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain, and the ninth-highest in the world.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,436 on Tuesday, up from 3,362 a day earlier.

There were 52 new admissions to intensive care units, increasing from 35 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 421 from a previous 415.

Some 645,689 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 249,115, the health ministry said.