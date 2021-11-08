TURKEYS DEFENSE CHIEF HULUSI AKAR VISITS AZERBAIJAN TO MARK ANNIVERSARY OF KARABAKH VICTORY

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Monday arrived in Azerbaijan with top military officers to participate in the country's first anniversary of the Karabakh war victory celebrations.

Welcomed by Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and other officials in capital Baku, Akar and the officers were taken to Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in the city to join a ceremony on the occasion of the Victory Day that is celebrated on Nov. 8.

Speaking at the ceremony, Akar said: "Victory has been won, but a new struggle has begun to ensure a permanent peace that will bring stability to the Caucasus after many years."

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have displayed an extremely constructive approach to bequeath peace to future generations, and have opened the door to a new era based on stability and cooperation, Akar noted.

"Everyone needs to know that a future cannot be built on grudge and hatred. Armenia should abandon hostility and look to the future," he said.

Turkey will continue to strive for peace, tranquillity, and stability in the region as part of its historical responsibility, the Turkish minister added.

Hasanov, for his part, said the victory in the Karabakh war is one of the most magnificent pages in Azerbaijan's history.

During and after the war, he said, Azerbaijan was bolstered by the political and moral support shown at the highest levels by "brotherly" country Turkey.

LIBERATION OF KARABAKH

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

New clashes erupted on Sept. 27, 2020, with the Armenian army attacking civilians and Azerbaijani forces and violating several humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

During the 44-day conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and 300 settlements and villages that were occupied by Armenia for almost 30 years.

Prior to that, about 20% of Azerbaijan's territory was under illegal occupation.

The fighting ended with a Russian-brokered agreement on Nov. 10, 2020, with the cease-fire seen as a victory for Azerbaijan and a defeat for Armenia.

Two months later, the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia signed a pact to develop economic ties and infrastructure to benefit the entire region. It also included the establishment of a trilateral working group on the Karabakh issue.



