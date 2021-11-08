October was the third-warmest on record, researchers say

Last month was the world's third warmest October since records began in 1979, the European climate change service Copernicus announced on Monday.



Researchers said that only October 2015 and 2019 were warmer - and only "marginally." Global temperatures were 0.42 degrees warmer than the reference average from 1991 to 2020.



Warmer-than-average temperatures were particularly apparent in northern Canada, northern Russia and western Antarctica. In southern and south-eastern Europe, on the other hand, it was somewhat colder than usual.



Copericus, the EU's Climate Change Service, is based in Bologna, Italy and Reading, Britain. It produces monthly reports on air temperature, sea ice and the water cycle by collating data from satellites, ships, aircraft and weather stations around the world, as well as model calculations.