NEW ZEALANDS LARGEST CITY TO EASE 12-WEEK LOCKDOWN

New Zealand's largest city will move out of astrict Covid-19 lockdown from Wednesday, Prime Minister JacindaArdern announced on Monday.



Auckland, the country's largest city with a population of about 1.7million, has been under restrictions after a single case wasdetected on August 18. The number of cases in the outbreak has now reached 4,541.



From Wednesday, retail and public facilities will be able to reopen, and outside gathering limits will be increased to 25 people, Ardern said.



"We are easing those restrictions that pose the least risk first. We know for instance that things like outdoor gatherings or picnics haven't contributed to case increases but have made a difference to people's wellbeing," Ardern said.



The announcement came on the same day New Zealand reported one of its highest number of new cases in the pandemic, with 190 recorded on Monday.



"In this lockdown, Delta has tested us like never before," Ardern said.



She said 90 per cent of Aucklanders had now had at least one dose of the vaccine.



Ardern expected the city to reach 90 per cent fully vaccinated by the end of the month, which would trigger the next step of restrictions easing.



"2021 has been a long year but we are now in a sprint to make summer the break it is meant to be," she said.



With a population of 5 million, New Zealand has reported about 7,200cases of Covid-19 and 28 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.