Italy reports 32 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 4,197 new cases

Italy reported 32 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 26 the day before, the health ministry said. It reported 4,197 new infections, down from 5,822 a day earlier.

With 4.81 million cases to date, Italy has registered 132,423 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain, and the ninth-highest in the world.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,362 on Monday, up from 3,215 a day earlier.

There were 35 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 26 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 415 from a previous 398.

Some 249,115 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 434,771, the health ministry said.