Germany sets strict COVID-19 measures as cases soar

German authorities on Monday started to implement stricter measures against COVID-19 amid an alarming rise in new infections.

The country's seven-day case rate soared to 201.1 to per 100,000 people, marking the highest figure since the start of the pandemic early last year.

In the eastern federal state of Saxony, tougher rules were put in place beginning on Monday, with new restrictions for unvaccinated people.

According to the "2G rule," only those who are vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 were now allowed to access restaurants, bars or cultural events. Wearing FFP2 masks became compulsory in taxis, on trains, buses and trams.

Saxony and the neighboring Thuringia are currently the two federal states with the highest incidence of coronavirus cases, more than double the national average. They are also the states with the lowest rate of vaccination.

Authorities in Thuringia also announced stricter measures on Monday, introducing the "3G" rule for restaurants and indoor activities, requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination, recovery or a negative test.

Students were required to get tested for coronavirus and wear a mask in class.