EXPERIENCED DUO MAKES BID TO LEAD GERMANYS SOCIAL DEMOCRATS

Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) will choose its new leadership over the next month, with the party unlikely to shake things up radically after its election win in September.



An experienced duo of Saskia Esken, the centre-left party's current co-leader, and Lars Klingbeil, its general secretary, made their joint bid for the leadership known in a meeting of senior party figures on Monday.



Their joint candidacy was approved is set to be put forward to the party board.



Klingbeil would replace Norbert Walter-Borjans, who is currently co-leader with Esken. Walter-Borjans, 69, said at the end of last month that he wanted to step down from the role.



The SPD leadership will be elected at a party congress from December 10-12.



Other candidates could emerge before then, but with morale in the party high, observers see little appetite for major change.



The SPD won the largest share of the vote in September's parliamentary elections, and talks are under way with the Greens and the liberal FDP about forming a coalition government with the SPD's Olaf Scholz as chancellor.



It's a major shift in the political landscape for Germany, after 16 years under centre-right Chancellor Angela Merkel.