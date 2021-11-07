Thousands protest stricter Covid rules in the Netherlands

Several thousand people demonstrated in The Hague on Sunday against tighter coronavirus measures in the Netherlands.



Since Saturday, due to the sharp rise in the number of infections and Covid-19 patients, the requirement to wear masks has again been in force in all places open to the public, such as shops, libraries, train stations, hospitals and universities.



Proof of vaccination, recovery from Covid-19 or a negative test is now mandatory for places such as sports clubs, gyms and zoos. Citizens are again required to maintain the safe distance of 1.5 metres from each other.



At the demonstration, one speaker compared the coronavirus rules to measures taken by the German occupying forces during the Nazi period and also spoke of an "apartheid of the unvaccinated."



Other points of criticism at the rally were the housing shortage, poverty among the elderly and other social problems.



Meanwhile, the chairman of the nation's Safety Council, Hubert Bruls, took positive stock after the tightening of the measures.



"I have the impression that everyone realizes through the disturbing rising numbers of infections that if we do not do this now, we will have to take much more serious measures," Bruls told NOS television on Saturday evening. "I do not get the impression that we have to be dissatisfied with the first day."



Around a month ago, the Netherlands lifted many measures against the virus and abolished the social distancing rule. As a result, the number of infections rose rapidly.



