TAIPEI SAYS CHINA SENT 16 AIRCRAFT INTO TAIWANS AIR DEFENCE ZONE

China sent 16 aircraft into Taiwan's air defence zone on Saturday, Taipei said Sunday, marking a record high since the last wave of daily warplane sorties in early October.



Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said that on Saturday 16 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft had entered Taiwan's south-western Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), including 10 J-16 fighter jets and six J-10 fighters.



The ministry said the Taiwan Air Force had issued radio warnings and its air defence missile systems were activated to monitor the activity.



According to the ministry's statistics, from October 1 to October 5, China carried out 150 warplane sorties to Taiwan's ADIZ. From October 6 to October 15, China did not conduct any warplane sorties except for three warplanes sent on October 10, Taiwan's national day.



From October 16 to November 5, China kept conducting daily warplane sorties, with the exception of October 23, October 30 and November 3. During the period of time, the highest daily number of Chinese aircraft seen in Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone was eight.



Saturday's Chinese warplane sorties came a day after an official delegation sent by the European Parliament wrapped up a three-day visit to Taipei to learn of Taiwan's experience of fighting disinformation.



Visiting European parliamentarians said on Friday that visiting Taiwan was not a provocation as the decision was made based on interests of European citizens.



Taiwan has had an independent government since 1949, but China considers the democratic island part of its territory and opposes any form of official contacts between Taiwan and others.



