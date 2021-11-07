HUNGARIAN PRIME MINISTER VIKTOR ORBAN MEETS BOSNIAS SERB LEADER

Hungary's prime minister met the Bosnia and Herzegovina's Serb member of a three-man presidency in Banja Luka on Saturday.

Viktor Orban and Milorad Dodik met in the largest city of the country that is one of two entities in the Republika Srpska (RS).

It was reported that bilateral relations were discussed during the meeting.

Afterward, Dodik expressed satisfaction with Hungary's understanding of Republika Srpska.

Media reports said Orban's visit was fruitful.

It was noted that Orban earlier met the High Representative of Bosnia and Herzegovina Christian Schmidt in Budapest three days ago to discuss the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Orban was accompanied by Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, who also met RS Prime Minister Radovan Viskosic.

THE POLITICAL DISPUTE IN BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

Bosnia is currently facing a political dispute between the Bosniak nations and Serbs living in the country.

The dispute began after former High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Valentin Inzko, in July amended the criminal code to ban the denial of genocide and the glorification of war criminals.

Bosnian Serb politicians said they will boycott the country's institutions in protest.

A Serb member of Bosnia's joint Presidency, Milorad Dodik, denounced the amendments. "We will not live in a country where someone can impose a law by simply publishing it on his website," he said.

Dodik, who denied all legal changes enacted by the Office of the High Representative (OHR), said he would take radical steps in the army, judiciary, and tax systems if the essence of the Dayton Agreement that ended the war is not returned.

Dodik ensured that the bill on transferring the powers of the nationally authorized Bosnia and Herzegovina Pharmaceuticals and Medical Equipment Agency to a new institution to be established within the RS was passed in the RS Assembly.