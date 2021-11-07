CORONAVIRUS RULES TIGHTENED IN GERMANYS BAVARIA

Stricter coronavirus measures came into force in Germany's large southern state of Bavaria on Sunday, as infections rise and the occupancy rate of intensive care beds increases.



Only those who have been vaccinated, those who have recovered and people with a negative PCR test will now have access to public spaces indoors like restaurants. A rapid antigen test - for example a lateral flow test - is no longer sufficient.



More effective FFP2 masks are now required in most places.



In regions where the number of new infections and intensive care patients is particularly high, even stricter rules apply.



Looking solely at average infection numbers, Bavaria is the third most badly affected state following Saxony and Thuringia, and numbers are rising rapidly.



The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for disease control gave the nationwide seven-day incidence rate - the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within the past seven days - as 183.7 on Saturday morning.



In Saxony it was 415.8, in Thuringia 406, in Bavaria 284.



However, the situation in the intensive care units is the decisive factor for the tightening in Bavaria. On Saturday, 552 intensive care patients were treated with Covid-19.



