10 million people in Britain have received a booster Covid vaccine

Ten million people in Britain have now received a booster shot against Covid-19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Twitter on Sunday.



"We know vaccine immunity wanes over time, so boosters are vital in keeping you and your loved ones protected through the winter," Johnson wrote.



The prime minister also asked people to "get this lifesaving jab as soon as you are called."



Around 45.8 million of Britain's nearly 67 million residents are fully vaccinated. A third jab is currently being administered to people over 50 and risk groups.



