Wildfire, flood victims hold protest in Athens

Those affected by forest fires and floods held a protest in the Greek capital Athens on Saturday, calling for urgent climate action as well as compensation for their losses.

Agriculturists, environmentalists and firefighters, and those hit by the natural disasters began their protest from the central Sintagma Square and walked toward the parliament building.

Climate activists sang songs and chanted slogans, expressing their concern over the climate crisis.

Yannis Hioti, one of the farmers who took part in the rally, said they were representing all Greeks to protect their income at a level enough to live with dignity and not to be subjected to wildfires and floods.

Wildfires hit various parts of Greece including the Attica region and Euboea, burning vast forestland as heatwaves scorched Europe.

Last month, torrential rain flooded rivers, roads and homes across Greece.

In September and October, many buildings on the island of Crete were left uninhabitable following an earthquake.

The protest came a day after police clashed in Athens with protesting firefighters demanding job contracts.