News World U.S. Congress passes 1-trillion dollar infrastructure package

U.S. Congress passes 1-trillion dollar infrastructure package

A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday voted to pass a Senate-approved $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Voting continued on the legislation, which if passed, would go to President Joe Biden for signing into law.

DPA WORLD Published November 06,2021 Subscribe

United States lawmakers on Friday adopted a 1.2-trillion dollar package aimed at modernizing the country's infrastructure.



The bipartisan 228-to-206 vote will "create millions of jobs, turn the climate crisis into an opportunity, and put us on a path to win the economic competition for the 21st Century," President Jo Biden said in a statement.



"It will create good-paying jobs that can't be outsourced. Jobs that will transform our transportation system with the most significant investments in passenger and freight rail, roads, bridges, ports, airports, and public transit in generations," he added.



The bill will replace lead water pipes and make high-speed internet available everywhere in the US, Biden said.



A network of electric vehicle charging stations across the country will be built.



"We will get America off the sidelines on manufacturing solar panels, wind farms, batteries, and electric vehicles to grow these supply chains, reward companies for paying good wages and for sourcing their materials from here in the United States, and allow us to export these products and technologies to the world."



The bill will now head to the White House for Biden's signature.



Lawmakers also voted to allow for the passage of Biden's Build Back Better Act in the House of Representatives later in November.



The Act "will be a once-in-a-generation investment in our people," Biden said.



"It will lower bills for healthcare, child care, elder care, prescription drugs, and preschool. And middle-class families get a tax cut."











