UN warns at least 11 million Nigerians need humanitarian aid

Eleven million Nigerians need humanitarian aid because of terrorism and attacks by armed gangs, according to UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria Edward Kallon.

Nigeria is the third most affected country by terrorism after Afghanistan and Iraq on the UN's Global Terrorism Index 2020, said Kallon, after a national security summit in Abuja.

He underscored that Nigeria is facing security problems in different regions.

More than 20,000 people have died since 2009 in acts of mass violence by the Boko Haram terror group, which appeared in Nigeria in the early 2000s.

Hundreds of thousands of people have migrated because of terror attacks and conflicts in Nigeria.







