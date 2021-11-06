Turkish forces neutralize 3 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkey "neutralized" at least three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

Turkish authorities often use " neutralized " in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or captured.

The terrorists were targeted in the Haftanin region and were neutralized with fire support vehicles, the ministry said on Twitter.

The PKK terror group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.