MACRONS EX-BODYGUARD ALEXANDRE BENALLA HANDED PRISON SENTENCE FOR BEATING MAY DAY PROTESTERS

A former security advisor of French President Emmanuel Macron was handed a three-year jail sentence, of which two years are suspended, for roughing up May Day protesters in 2018, in what triggered the first major political crisis of Macron's mandate, French reporters in the courtroom said on Twitter.

French court also fined Alexandre Benalla 500 euros.



Benalla -- who will not see the inside of prison after the court suspended two of the three years and ordered him to wear an electronic bracelet for one year -- was also convicted of faking documents and illegally carrying a firearm.











