German health ministers agree new measures as pandemic surges

The current wave of coronavirus infections in Germany will lead to some 400 patients being admitted to hospital intensive care units in the following two weeks, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.



Speaking at the end of a two-day conference of the health ministers of the 16 states, Spahn said patients were already being transferred between hospitals in certain regions as a result of insufficient capacity.



"If we have almost 40,000 new infections today, then in a few days 350 to 400 of them will be admitted to intensive care units," he said.



The health ministers, meeting in Lindau on the shores of Lake Constance, agreed on having more tests in old-age and care homes, as the official disease control body, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), reported an alarming rise in the incidence of the virus in recent days.



The aim was to set up a "security lock" in each home on the basis of federal legislation, Bavarian Health Minister Klaus Holetschek, who chaired the conference, said. The tests would be free of charge to those visiting the homes.



He described the situation as "drastic and cause for concern," and called for urgent action to break the current wave.



Spahn said the federal government and the states were backing booster vaccinations for everyone, with special buses and vaccination centres set up.



"Boosters after six months should become the rule, rather than the exception," he said, adding that priority should got to the elderly and care workers.



Anyone who denied the existence of the virus or who hesitated in being vaccinated or thought they were young and invulnerable should speak to intensive care workers, Spahn said.



The ministers called for the strict observance of the so-called "3G" rule - vaccinated, recovered or recently tested - for indoor events.



In the case of regions with a high incidence of the virus, this should be further restricted to "2G" - only accessible for those vaccinated or recovered. Spahn said this was the first time all 16 states had agreed on the need for the 2G measure in certain cases.



The ministers did not decide to impose compulsory vaccination on workers in the health and care sectors, but instead called for a stepped-up vaccination campaign.



Early on Friday, the RKI reported that the seven-day incidence figure had hit 169.9 per 100,000 of the population, surpassing the high of 169.3 recorded on April 26 during the third wave.



The figure was nevertheless not as high as the 197.6 recorded on December 12 last year at the peak of the second wave. This statistic, the RKI's preferred indicator, has been rising steadily during the past week.



The RKI put new case numbers at 37,120 and recorded 154 deaths during the 24 hours to early Friday, up from 121 in the same period a week ago.



Hospitalizations with the virus in a seven-day period rose to 3.73 on Thursday, up from 3.62 on Wednesday. The figure, which varies widely by region, is seen as key to deciding on measures to contain the virus and to ease pressure on the health services.



Also on Friday, the three parties currently in talks to form a new coalition agreed to present a fresh legal framework for countrywide rules on containing the pandemic to parliament on November 18, learned.



Sources close to the talks said the new measures were currently being worked out and would be put to the Bundestag after an expert hearing. They will replace the nationwide emergency measures which expire a week later.