Vladimir Putin calls for Russian unity during visit to Crimea

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the country to unite during a visit to the annexed Black Sea peninsula of Crimea.
Crimea is soaked with the "blood of Russian soldiers," the 69-year-old said on Thursday at a ceremony in Sevastopol, adding that his visit would demonstrate to the international community that Crimea was "now forever linked to Russia."
Ukraine continues to demand the return of Crimea, which was annexed in 2014 in violation of international law. The European Union and the United States imposed sanctions on Russia over the move.
Putin also commemorated the victims of the civil war 100 years ago.
Crimea stands as a "symbol of historical truth and justice," Putin said.
Ukraine accuses Russia of serious human rights violations on the peninsula and, above all, pressure on the Crimean Tatar population.
Prominent Russian political scientist Dmitri Oreschkin said that despite the popular enthusiasm for the annexation in 2014, the mood in Crimea had cooled and its population was waiting for Putin to address its many problems, especially the fight against poverty.