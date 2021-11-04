Priest ends hunger strike as France softens migrant stance

A 72-year old French priest said Thursday he was ending the hunger strike he started 25 days ago to protest against the treatment of migrants in Calais.

Philippe Demeestere , a Catholic chaplain at a charity active in the northern French port city, made his announcement after the government promised migrants in Calais accommodation when police tore down their camps instead of leaving them to wander the streets.

For five years French authorities have been waging a relentless campaign to prevent migrants setting up camps in the city, a hub on the migrant trail to Britain.

Hundreds of people are living in the woods, under bridges or on wasteland while hatching plans to reach the other side of the English Channel.

Demeestere said in a statement he would now work on a new winter shelter for migrants, having already launched two such shelters in the past.

Two other hunger strikers, activists Anais Vogel and Ludovic Holbein, were continuing their action, he said.

"I remain in complete solidarity with their determination," the priest said.

His hunger strike, started on October 11, was "one tool of many to shake up immobilities, and slow the hellish mechanism that subjects exiled people to inhumane and degrading treatment".

On Tuesday, the head of the national immigration office, Didier Leschi, said that the government would begin to "systematically offer (migrants) accommodation".

Some 300 spots would be made available, not in Calais itself but in the wider Hauts-de-France region.

Local NGOs said that was too little for the estimated 1,500 migrants currently in the city.

A total of 15,400 people attempted to cross the Channel in the first eight months of this year, an increase of 50 percent over the figure for the whole of 2020, according to French coast guard statistics.







