Iran claims fighting off US attempt to apprehend tanker vessel

Iranian forces took back one of their country's oil tankers that they allege had been apprehended and spirited away by US forces in the Gulf of Oman, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a Wednesday statement.



Referring to an "act of piracy," the IRGC said US forces had commandeered the ship and guided it out of Iranian waters before Iranian helicopter crews responded and retrieved it.



According to the Iranians, the US Navy tried to repel the Iranian rescue mission, but failed.



"I've seen the Iranian claims they are absolutely totally false and untrue," Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told journalists later on Wednesday.



"What this refers to is back on the 24th of October, US Navy assets did monitor Iranian forces, illegally boarding and seizing a merchant vessel in international waters in the Gulf of Oman.



"United States Fifth Fleet directed two ships and aerial assets to closely monitor that situation at no time were US forces attempting to retake or otherwise engage in the situation - we acted completely in accordance with the law. So, it's a bogus claim."



Kirby went on to deny another Iranian claim that the US seized oil from a tanker and put it in a second tanker, calling it "ridiculous."



"It's a ridiculous claim. It's absolutely not true. And I would add that Iran's actions, the ones that are true of them, illegally boarding and seizing a merchant vessel constitute a blatant violation of international law. That undermines freedom of navigation in the free flow of commerce."



Kirby would not confirm the nationality of the merchant vessel nor if was engaged in any sort or illicit activity.

