Coronavirus cases at record in Germany as state health ministers meet

The number of coronavirus infections recorded in Germany within a 24-hour period hit a new all-time high of 33,949 on Thursday, surpassing by 172 the figure recorded on December 18, 2020.



The figure was sharply up on the 28,037 cases posted a week ago.



Other key statistics also revealed an alarming trend. The seven-day incidence figure - the preferred indicator used by Germany's official Robert Koch Institute (RKI) - came in at 154.5, up from 146.6 on Wednesday and 130.2 a week ago.



Another statistic causing alarm is the number of patients with the virus admitted to hospital, which is seen as a key indicator for imposing restrictions on the general population.



The RKI put the number for Wednesday at 3.62 per 100,000 residents during the past seven days, up from 3.29 on Tuesday. Given strong regional variations in this figure, there is no nationwide threshold for action. Over the Christmas period last year, the figure reached as high as 15.5.



The health ministers of the country's 16 states are meeting in Lindau on the shores of Lake Constance on Thursday to discuss the situation, amid a rising debate in Germany about the new "fourth wave" of the pandemic and possible renewed restrictions.



Chancellor Angela Merkel's caretaker Cabinet faces a dilemma. As outgoing ministers, they have expressed a reluctance to embark on radical policy-making, while coalition talks to form a new government show little sign of reaching rapid conclusion.

