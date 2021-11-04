Austrian coronavirus numbers see steep 24-hour increase

Austria suffered another steep 24-hour jump in coronavirus cases on Thursday, recording 8,594 new cases, by far its highest level for the year so far.



The situation in the country's hospitals also deteriorated with the number of patients in intensive care at 352, a 30-per-cent increase in the last week.



The increase makes it likely that the country will soon see new measures implemented designed to stop the spread of the disease.



An emergency meeting of national and regional leaders has been scheduled for Friday, with the goal of creating a common strategy in a country where different regions have often taken different approaches.



About one-fifth of the country's 100 districts is now subject to a ban preventing residents from leaving if they cannot prove they are vaccinated against or recovered from the disease. Providing proof of a negative test is also acceptable. There are exceptions for people travelling through regions or for those transporting goods.



