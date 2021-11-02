Schools closed, air travel disrupted as La Palma volcano belches ash

Air travel around the Canary Island of La Palma was disrupted on Monday thanks to the latest eruption of a local volcano that has been disrupting day-to-day business and destroying property since September.



A burst of volcanic ash was to blame for the flight restrictions, according to airport operator Aena on Tuesday. Similarly, 22 schools had to be shut down because concentrations of sulphur dioxide exceeded safe levels on parts of the island, according to TV broadcaster RTVE, citing authorities.



The volcano has been spewing lava since September 19, sometimes with flows reaching 1,300 degrees. More than 2,700 buildings have been damaged and 975 hectares have been covered with a thick layer of lava.



Since the outbreak, more than 7,000 residents have had to be brought to safety. It is impossible to say when the eruptions will stop.



