Netherlands raises pandemic risk level, reimposes mask rules

The Netherlands is tightening its Covid-19 prevention measures in light of the country's rapidly rising number of infections and hospitalizations.



A mask requirement will be reintroduced for public places such as shops, hairdressers, libraries, government buildings, train stations and hospitals, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday evening.



People have also been told to stay 1.5 metres away from others where possible.



Just over a month ago, the country lifted many measures and abolished the 1.5 meter rule. The number of infections has climbed since.



Rutte appealed to citizens to abide by the new rules, as he raised the country's coronavirus risk assessment to the highest level: "Serious."



"Everything depends on our own behaviour," he said.



In the past seven days, the number of infections had risen by 39 per cent compared to the previous week.



About 50 per cent more Covid-19 patients have been admitted to hospitals in the past seven days, a level not seen since mid-May, the disease control and prevention agency RIVM said.



The situation at many hospitals has become so precarious that hundreds of operations have been cancelled.



The number of deaths is also increasing. In the past week, 102 people died as a result of a coronavirus infection.



About 20 per cent of people over the age of 12 are not vaccinated.