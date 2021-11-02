France frees seized British scallop dredger, Britain says

Britain said on Tuesday that France had freed a British scallop dredger that was seized last week in French waters near Le Havre, and welcomed Paris's decision to step back from a row over fishing.

Asked if the impounded vessel, the Cornelis Gert Jan, had been released, British Environment Secretary George Eustice said: "Yes. I understand that that vessel has now been released."

The owner of the vessel could not be immediately reached for comment. Ship tracking data shows the vessel in Le Havre.

Macron said on Monday he was postponing trade sanctions on Britain so that negotiators from both sides could work on new proposals to defuse their dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights.

"It's a decision by the French to step back from the threats they made," Eustice told Sky. "We welcome that."