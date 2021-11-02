Blast, gunfire heard in Afghan capital Kabul - witness

 Contact Us
It was not immediately clear whether there were any casualties or what had caused the explosion and no comment was immediately available from Taliban officials.

Published November 02,2021
At least two explosions followed by the sound of gunfire were heard close to the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan military hospital in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, a witness who lives nearby said.

Photographs shared by residents showed a plume of smoke over the area of the blasts.

No comment was available from Taliban officials and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Daesh, which has carried out a series of attacks on mosques and other targets since the Taliban's seizure of Kabul in August, attacked the 400-bed hospital in 2017, killing more than 30 people.