TEHRAN: UNITED STATES MUST BE SUFFERING FROM ALZHEIMERS DISEASE

News World Tehran: United States must be suffering from "Alzheimer's disease"

Tehran: United States must be suffering from "Alzheimer's disease"

"It is not Iran that pulled out of the Vienna agreement, but the US. The Americans seem to have forgotten this and are apparently suffering from Alzheimer's disease in this regard," ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said. Instead of threatening Tehran, he said, the US should first return to the nuclear deal itself and lift its crippling economic sanctions.

DPA WORLD Published November 01,2021 Subscribe