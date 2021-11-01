 Contact Us
Romanian coronavirus patients flown to Germany for treatment

Published November 01,2021
The German army is flying seriously ill coronavirus patients from Romania to Germany for treatment.

A military Airbus A310 landed in Bucharest on Monday, the Bundeswehr Medical Service wrote on Twitter. Six patients were to be brought to Germany by air.

Just under a third of Romanians are fully vaccinated, according to the EU health authority (ECDC). The 14-day incidence of new infections recently rose above 1,000 per 100,000 inhabitants and remains one of the highest in the EU.

In view of the worsening health crisis, the EU Commission had previously sent additional doctors and medical equipment to Romania.