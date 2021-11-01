Communist rebel leader Jorge Madlos killed in Philippines

Communist militant group leader Jorge Madlos has been killed by the Philippines military, according to local media reports.

Medlos, also known as Ka Oris, was killed during fighting in the Bukidnon province on Mindanao island, the Philippine News Agency reported on Monday.

Maj. Gen. Romeo Brawner, the military officer who conducted the operation in the region, said that Madlos, 71, was found after a clash that lasted for about an hour.

"Ka Oris' reign of terror has finally ended," the agency quoted Brawner as saying.

"Unfortunately, the consequences of his atrocities led to a tragic ending. Now, justice has been served for those innocent civilians and their communities he terrorized for several decades."

Brawner added that his death could be the "final blow" for the communist terrorist group, leading to its "eventual collapse."

Madlos for many years led the New People's Army guerrilla group in the mountainous areas of the southern region of the Philippines and served as spokesman for the National Democratic Front, an umbrella group of local leftist organizations.