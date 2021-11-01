Bolsonaro gets boos, cheers in Italian village with ancestral ties

As other world leaders debated the threat posed to humanity by the climate crisis, right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro became an honorary citizen of the northern Italian village of Anguillara Veneta on Monday.



"I am happy and touched to be here," said the 66-year-old, whose ancestors had emigrated to South America from the community near Padua, the ANSA news agency reported.



A crowd of people, some cheering and many others booing, greeted the controversial president who has come under heavy criticism at home and abroad for his response to the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil, where more than 600,000 people have died.



Bolsonaro, who was not wearing a face mask, briefly mingled with the crowd.



According to authorities, around 200 demonstrators organized a rally in front of the town hall.



On Tuesday, he plans to meet with the head of the far-right Lega party, Matteo Salvini.



Bolsonaro had gone to Italy to attend the G20 summit in Rome at the weekend. But unlike many other world leaders, he did not travel onwards to Scotland, where the UN Climate Change Conference was under way in Glasgow on Monday.



In addition to accusations he has downplayed the coronavirus pandemic, Bolsonaro has been slammed for his climate policies.



Brazil is considered a key player in the fight against climate change. Its share of the Amazon, a critical absorber of carbon dioxide, is as large in area as Western Europe.



But Bolsonaro sees the area as having untapped economic potential and deforestation of the Amazon has surged in recent years.