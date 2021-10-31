Turkish, US leaders met on sidelines of G20 Rome summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his US counterpart Joe Biden met in Rome on Sunday on the sidelines of the two-day G20 leaders' summit in Italy.

The leaders were expected to discuss the bilateral relations and regional matters, including Syria and Afghanistan along with other issues related to Turkey's request for clarity in ongoing F-35 fighter jet dispute.

Erdoğan and Biden are also expected to attend the world leaders' summit at the start of the UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, which starts on Sunday in the Scottish city of Glasgow.

Erdoğan last met Biden during a NATO summit in Brussels in June.

'VERY POSITIVE ATMOSPHERE'

Two leaders met on Sunday at G20 Summit in Rome and the meeting took about 1 hour and 5 minutes. According to a senior Turkish official, Erdoğan and Biden had the meeting in "very positive atmosphere".

It is also stated that Erdoğan and Biden discussed ways to boost trade volume between two countries and agreed upon forming mechanism to improve bilateral ties. At the meeting fundamentals of NATO alliance and strategic partnership was emphasized too.

Human rights and climate change was one of the topic in the discussion, and leaders expressed their satisfaction of mutual steps taken on the latter.

F-16 request was among the highlights of the Biden-Erdoğan meeting, with Biden underlining that U.S. had to go through a process regarding the issue.