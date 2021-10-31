Second day of G20 Rome summit with focus on climate, sustainability

On the second and last day of the G20 summit in Rome, the heads of state and government of the most important industrial nations will discuss climate change and the environment as well as sustainable development.



These are the topics of the rounds of talks on Sunday in the Italian capital. Afterwards, a joint declaration is to be announced with a view to the World Climate Conference in Glasgow.



Environmentalists are pessimistic that the G20 countries will be able to agree on a clear and ambitious signal at the COP26 climate talks.



After the closing session at 3:40 pm (1440 GMT), outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other summit participants are due to give their conclusions on the two-day event in press conferences.



For Merkel, this was the last G20 summit as chancellor; the caretaker finance minister and most likely future head of government, Olaf Scholz, attended the summit alongside Merkel and was involved in bilateral talks.



