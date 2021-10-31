G20 agrees on 1.5 degree climate change target, climate language

G20 leaders have reached an agreement on limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, three sources close to summit negotiations told AFP on Sunday.

The sources said leaders approved language going beyond what was agreed in the 2015 Paris Accords, which called for capping global warming at well below 2 degrees, and ideally closer to 1.5 degrees.

The leaders of the Group of 20 major economies have reached an agreement on the wording of the final communique too, which will be released at the end of their two-day summit, a G20 official told Reuters on Sunday.

Further details were not immediately available.

Diplomats have been negotiating hard-to-bridge differences on how to tackle global warming, with phasing out of fossil fuel subsidies, ending coal power and a firm date for achieving net zero carbon emissions among the main sticking points, sources said earlier on Sunday.