China, US, EU, India: What the biggest emitters bring to COP26 table

EUROPEAN UNION

UNITED STATES

CHINA

INDIA

Big words, but still little action. The four largest producers of greenhouse gases - China, the US, the European Union and India - have announced long-term and in some cases ambitious goals in the fight against climate change ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference, or, starting on Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland.But to really limitto 1.5 degrees Celsius, many things would have to change in this decade.The problem is not only stricter targets, but also implementation - both of which thesummit will try to tackle.The pledges with which theis travelling toare impressive at first glance. The member states want to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 per cent below 1990 levels by 2030. Previously, the target was a reduction of only 40 per cent. In addition, the latest climate law also sets the goal of greenhouse gas neutrality by 2050.This means that in 2050 net emissions in the EU are to be avoided as far as possible. What is still released must be offset again - for example, through sustainably managed forests and soils that remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.But when it comes to plans for implementation, the community of 27 states is far from exemplary.The EU Commission presented concrete proposals under the motto "Fit for 55" in the summer. At present, however, it looks as if the negotiations will not really begin until after the presidential elections in France in April at the earliest. Many of the measures will result in higher costs for consumers.For example, stricter carbon dioxide limits for cars and a separate emissions trading system for road transport and the building sector. The latter is likely to cause higher fuel prices and costs for heating with coal, natural gas or oil.Tough measures are also even harder to sell if laxer action is taken elsewhere in the world. This is probably one of the reasons why Chancellor Angela Merkel and her EU colleagues jointly called for more commitment in the fight against global warming before the summit.President Joe Biden had decreed the return of the US to the Paris Climate Agreement of 2015 as one of his first official acts.He has also set ambitious targets: The US should generate electricity without carbon dioxide emissions by 2035 and push its CO2 emissions to net zero by 2050 at the latest. He also announced that the US wants to at least halve its emissions of climate-damaging greenhouse gases by 2030 compared to 2005.Biden calls climate change an "existential threat to humanity." In the US, the effects of the climate crisis had recently become clear - storms and forest fires ravaged the country.But whether Biden can really deliver is uncertain. Much of his climate agenda is currently stuck in intra-party squabbles among his Democrats. His "clean electricity" programme is on the back burner.If Biden cannot get his plans through Congress even at home, he will travel to Glasgow with a weakened negotiating position.Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Energy Minister Jennifer Granholm may be attend.According to reports, former US president Barack Obama will also make the trip and exchange views with climate activists.The most populous country matters most.produces by far the most greenhouse gases. The billion-strong country is also the world's largest coal consumer.Despite a massive expansion of alternative energies and even nuclear power, the second largest economy still relies on coal for about 60 per cent of its energy supply.State and party leader Xi Jinping has, however, promised that China's emissions will only rise until 2030 and then fall.China also wants to become carbon neutral by 2060. But China is in a dilemma.Electricity demand is rising rapidly - so rapidly that the country is currently experiencing an energy crisis with power rationing and production stoppages that are already slowing down economic growth.Even more coal is being mined and imported in order to have enough energy for the winter heating season.Beijing's climate strategy states that the reduction of emissions must be "balanced" with the need to secure the supply of energy and food as well as industrial production.





As the second most populous country in the world after China, India is the fourth largest producer of carbon dioxide. So far, India has a target of having around 450 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030, of which only 100 gigawatts have been achieved so far.



India has not yet committed to climate neutrality. Its per capita emissions are significantly lower than those of rich countries.



Several ministers have emphasized the commitment of rich countries to climate financing and technology transfer.



India, like China, argues that wealthy countries have a greater obligation to fight climate change because they have contributed and still contribute the most to global pollution.



India itself needs much more energy because millions of people still have no access to electricity. The country is increasingly relying on renewable energy for growth - but also on coal. Currently, most of India's energy still comes from coal.



The Indian government says that the country is already doing enough for the climate. It has committed itself internationally to corresponding initiatives - such as the International Solar Alliance.



