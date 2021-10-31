Blinken warns China against unilateral action regarding Taiwan

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday that the United States opposes actions taken by Beijing that have increased tensions across the Taiwan Strait, a senior State Department official said.

During an hour-long meeting with Wang on the sidelines of a summit of Group of 20 leaders, Blinken made "crystal clear" that Washington opposes any unilateral changes by Beijing to the status quo, the official said.

The United States wants to manage the intense competition between the world's two largest economies responsibly, the official said, adding that both sides acknowledged that open lines of communication are paramount.

While the United States, like most countries, has no formal ties with Taiwan, Washington is the island's most important international backer and main arms supplier, and is required by law to provide it with the means to defend itself.

The United States has long followed a policy of "strategic ambiguity" on whether it would intervene militarily to protect Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack, though U.S. President Joe Biden said last week that it would come to Taiwan's defense if necessary.

Blinken made clear that Washington had not changed its "one China" policy regarding Taiwan, the official said.

He and Wang did not discuss a recent Chinese hypersonic weapons test that military experts say appears to show Beijing's pursuit of an Earth-orbiting system designed to evade American missile defenses, the official said.