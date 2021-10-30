MERKEL CONCERNED BY GERMANYS COVID CASES, URGES JABS FOR OVER 60S

Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel said she is "greatly concerned" by the rise in Germany's coronavirus infections and hospitalizations and warned against people getting careless with the pandemic.
"It should be a concern for all of us," she told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper.
Germany has not made vaccinations mandatory for any groups, a stance Merkel said she continued to support.
"But the fact that, for example, 2 or 3 million Germans over 60 are still unvaccinated makes me very sad, because that could make a difference for them personally as well as for society as a whole," she said.
When asked to reflect on the restrictions imposed during the pandemic, Merkel said she saw it as the state's task to protect the health of as many people as possible and to prevent hospitals from being overloaded.
"Of course, there is plenty of room to argue about this or that measure," she said.
In response to criticism that the childless chancellor had too little understanding of the burden on children, Merkel said: "It was particularly bitter for kids and young people - I was aware of that at all times. We demanded a lot from them."