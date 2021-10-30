 Contact Us
News World Group of former Lebanese PMs calls on Kordahi to resign

Group of former Lebanese PMs calls on Kordahi to resign

In a statement, former Prime Ministers Fouad Siniora, Saad al-Hariri and Tammam Sallam said Kordahi's views were a blow to brotherly relations and common Arab interests that connect Lebanon to Arab countries, especially the Gulf.

Reuters WORLD
Published October 30,2021
Subscribe
GROUP OF FORMER LEBANESE PMS CALLS ON KORDAHI TO RESIGN

A group of former Lebanese prime ministers on Saturday called on Information Minister George Kordahi to resign after comments by him that stirred a widening diplomatic row with Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, former Prime Ministers Fouad Siniora, Saad al-Hariri and Tammam Sallam said Kordahi's views were a blow to brotherly relations and common Arab interests that connect Lebanon to Arab countries, especially the Gulf.

Kordahi has said his remarks were personal views made before he was a minister, and that he was committed to government policy.