G20 leaders take 'family photo' with coronavirus health care workers

The G20 summit in Rome opened on Saturday with the heads of state and government taking a photo with health care workers who have been on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
The G20 leaders traditionally take a "family photo" at the start of their annual summit. But this year doctors, nurses and paramedics joined them on the podium as the politicians offered their applause.
The workers, some wearing white lab coats and others the reflective uniforms of paramedics, stood side by side with the leaders.
Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel chatted with the two doctors she stood between.
Italy, this year's G20 host nation, was one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic in Europe last year.