26th Boston Turkish Festival kicks off in Hall Square in Massachusetts

The 26th Boston Turkish Festival kicked off Friday with the raising of the Turkish flag in Boston 's Hall Square in the US state of Massachusetts.

Ceylan Özen Erişen, Turkey's Consul General in Boston, Erkut Gümülü, founding director of the festival and president of the Turkish American Cultural Society of New England, along with residents, attended the opening ceremony.

Gümülü said that his office is very happy and proud to have been a part of the festival for more than a quarter of a century.

Erişen celebrated Turkey's 98th Republic Day on Oct. 29 and said she was proud to see the Turkish flag flying in Boston.

The festival, one of the largest of its kind in the US and held every year since 1996 as part of Republic Day, will be on a digital platform this year because of the coronavirus.

The Boston Turkish Culture and Art Festival, which will last until Dec. 15, will feature programs with the theme: "Colors of Anatolia," reflecting "the diversity and richness of Turkish culture, ranging from fine arts, dance, music, film to culinary arts," according to its website.

"All our festival events, except the opening, will be on virtual platforms due to COVID-19 pandemic conditions," it added.

Detailed information about festivities can be found at www.BostonTurkishFestival.org.