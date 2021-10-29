Turkish president leaves for Rome to attend G20 summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday departed from Istanbul for the 16th G20 summit in Rome, Italy.

The plane carrying the president, first lady Emine Erdoğan and other delegates departed at 22:03 (GMT2003) from the Atatürk Airport.

The group of 20 largest and most advanced economies is holding the summit on Oct. 30-31 to focus on addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, fostering a robust economic recovery, and boosting global cooperation on climate action.

Meetings are also expected to discuss migrant crises and other geopolitical issues.

The G20 countries are Turkey, the US, Japan, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Canada, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, Indonesia, India, Russia, Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the EU bloc.

Italy, as the G20 term chair, has also invited representatives of Azerbaijan, Congo, Rwanda, the Philippines, New Zealand, the Netherlands, and Singapore.