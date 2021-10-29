EU Parliament tightens rules to allow entry with Covid pass only

The European Parliament may soon only be entered by people who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, have tested negative or have recovered from Covid-19.



From November 3 onwards, everyone will have to show the EU Covid certificate, the Parliament announced on Friday.



This explicitly includes Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) and journalists.



The rule applies to the parliament buildings in all three locations in France, Belgium and Luxembourg.



A negative PCR test from these three countries, which is not older than 48 hours, will be accepted as a valid test result.



The move allows MEPs to return to face-to-face meetings for parliamentary work while maintaining security, the statement said.



Parliament is an institution that brings together MEPs and other stakeholders who regularly travel from EU countries, it said.



The decision also took into account the different vaccination rates in the 27 EU countries.



The parliament also pointed out that the requirement had already applied to all visitors from outside the EU since September.



Existing measures such as a mask requirement are to remain in place.



