10 al-Shabaab militants killed in Somalia explosion: State media

Ten al-Shabaab members were killed on Friday when their vehicle ran over an improvised explosive device (IED) the terrorist group had planted, state-run media said.

According to the Somali National Television, the attack occurred near Qeycad village in Mudug region, north-central Somalia.

The terrorists, affiliated with al-Qaeda, are known to use IEDs to target civilians and security teams plying busy routes.

The attack comes just a week after the Somali National Army received from the UK vehicles and advanced equipment for effective response and mitigating the threat from IEDs.

The explosions hamper the movement of people, goods, and the delivery of humanitarian aid to communities in need.