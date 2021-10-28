Turkish president set to attend summits in Italy, UK

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will head to Italy and the UK to attend the G20 Leaders and COP26 climate summits, Turkey's Communications Directorate said Thursday.

During the G20 Leaders' Summit, world leaders are expected to discuss issues such as the economic recovery in the shadow of the coronavirus epidemic, developments in the global economy and health, climate change, the environment, sustainable development and the refugee crisis, as well as roles the G20 can play on these issues.

Then Erdoğan will travel to Glasgow, UK to attend the World Leaders Summit at the start of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, known as COP26.

He will address participants on the first day of the conference.

Erdoğan is expected to hold bilateral talks with world leaders during the summits.