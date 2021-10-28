Number of Covid-19 cases in Africa drops despite low vaccination rate

The number of coronavirus cases in Africa has started to drop noticeably, according to African Union health authorities, although only 5.5 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated.



According to John Nkengasong of Africa CDC, the health organization of the African Union, the number of new infections fell by 26 per cent to 31,000 cases in a weekly comparison.



He spoke of a good signal on Thursday, saying, "as a continent we have made a lot of progress; we're not yet there, but getting there."



Morocco is considered the front runner in Africa in terms of vaccination, with 57 per cent of its population vaccinated.



"[The infection figures] are coming down slowly, but steadily," Nkengasong stressed, but also warned of a possible setback.



A total of 188 million vaccines have been administered so far. However, a projected shortage of up to 2.2 billion syringes in 2022 could slow vaccination campaigns in Africa, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned.



This includes the 0.3 millilitre disposable syringes for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.



There have already been delays in syringe deliveries in Kenya, Rwanda and South Africa, the WHO said.



According to Africa CDC, almost 8.5 million infections have been registered in Africa, with a death toll of 218,800. According to experts, the number of unreported cases in the continent with 1.3 billion people is probably much higher.



WHO recently stated that almost 86 per cent of all Covid-19 infections in Africa go unnoticed and estimated the number of total infections on the continent at 59 million.



The Africa CDC is trying to tie up the resources of African countries and coordinate measures in the fight against the pandemic.

